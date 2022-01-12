East Hartford man held without bond in 'ghost gun' case

Jan. 11—A federal magistrate judge on Tuesday ordered an East Hartford man kept in jail while he awaits trial on charges that he made a business of dealing firearms without a license — firearms that authorities believe he assembled using parts he bought and plastic parts he made with 3-D printers.

Magistrate Judge Thomas O. Farrish said he couldn't find by the required high standard of proof that no bond conditions would reasonably assure that the man — Audley Reeves, 30, of 50 Church St., Apt. A-9 — wouldn't endanger the community.

But the judge, who sits in U.S. District Court in Hartford, also found during a hearing, held via teleconference, that prosecutor Brian P. Leaming had met the other criterion for detention — proving by a lower standard that there was a risk that Reeves would flee prosecution.

GUN SUSPECT HELD

DEFENDANT: Audley Reeves, 30, of 50 Church St., Apt. A-9, in East Hartford

CHARGE: Dealing firearms as a business without a license

STATUS: Held without bond, but federal magistrate judge has expressed willingness to reconsider if circumstances change

The judge said Reeves' ties to the community "aren't strong."

Defense lawyer Vicki Hutchinson had proposed that Reeves' girlfriend, a certified nurse's aide who lives in Chicopee, Massachusetts, serve as his "third-party custodian" while he was on bond.

But the prosecutor said the girlfriend, Alexia Debose, agreed to a search of her apartment and led law enforcement officers to guns and ammunition in the apartment, where a 3-D printer was "open and obvious" in the living room.

The judge cited Debose's knowledge that guns and ammunition were in her home as a factor weighing against releasing Reeves to her custody.

He also called the charges against Reeves "very serious" because they involve guns, saying they present the possibility of a long prison sentence. Based on the prosecutor's summary of his case, the judge added, it appears to be strong.

Story continues

But Reeves also had significant factors weighing in his favor. He has no known criminal record, which the judge said is rare among the criminal defendants who come before him, as is Reeves' "steady and stable employment history."

The defense lawyer said Debose, too, has no criminal record and has "cooperated fully" with law enforcement officers.

Reeves, a Jamaican citizen, is a legal permanent resident of the United States, the prosecutor said. Still, Leaming argued, Reeves is likely to be deported if he is convicted, giving him an incentive to return to Jamaica now to avoid having to serve a prison term.

The judge said it may be possible for the defense to formulate a bond proposal that would cause him to reconsider the decision to detain Reeves. He expressed considerable concern about the location of Reeves' Jamaican passport, which wasn't seized during the search of his apartment, according to the prosecutor.

The defense lawyer made clear that she will make efforts to have the passport located and turned in to strengthen Reeves' case for release on bond.

Affidavits by Hartford police Detective Abhilash Pilai, who is assigned to an FBI-led gang task force, describe a series of gun purchases made by a confidential informant from John Lee Ortiz, 28, of East Hartford, who also charged in the case and is being held without bond. The affidavits describe how investigators came to believe that Reeves was one of Ortiz's gun suppliers.

That belief gained support when investigators searched Reeves' apartment last week and found several "ghost guns," which lacked serial numbers and other identifying marks. They also found a 3-D printer in the process of making the stock of an AR-15 assault rifle, the prosecutor said.

Because 3-D printed parts are plastic, some of the guns seized in the case were unusual looking, with purple, tan, or bright yellow parts.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.