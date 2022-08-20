East Hartford man indicted, accused of smuggling Brazilians to U.S.

Aug. 20—A federal grand jury in Worcester, Massachusetts, has indicted an East Hartford man on a charge of conspiring "to conceal and encourage aliens" based on allegations that he helped smuggle Brazilians into the United States illegally — for profit.

Federal authorities arrested the man — Fagner Chaves De Lima, 41, who has listed an address on Suffolk Drive — on June 30, and he has been held without bond since then.

HUMAN SMUGGLING

DEFENDANT: Fagner Chaves De Lima, 41, who has listed an address on Suffolk Drive in East Hartford

CHARGE: Conspiracy to conceal and encourage aliens

STATUS: Held without bond, but with the right to seek release at any time

David H. Hennessy, a federal magistrate judge in Worcester, on Aug. 1 ordered De Lima's detention continued after De Lima agreed to be detained, according to the judge's written ruling. De Lima retains the right to seek release from jail at any time while the case is pending, the judge wrote.

An indictment is a procedural step that is necessary in most federal felony cases.

The indictment returned Thursday by the grand jury in Worcester adds little information to what had been disclosed in an FBI agent's affidavit when De Lima was arrested.

The indictment alleges that the conspiracy involved illegally smuggling Brazilians into the United States, creating and transmitting false documents for use in the operation, arranging transportation and lodging for the Brazilians inside and outside the U.S., and accepting payment for these services.

In 2021 and this year, the indictment alleges, De Lima and others communicated with each other regarding Brazilians who wanted to come to the U.S. and regarding the transportation of the Brazilians within the U.S. It also alleges that they arranged for money to be provided to the Brazilians.

The indictment briefly recounts the allegation in the FBI agent's earlier affidavit that De Lima met with an undercover agent on June 16 and accepted two $7,500 checks in payment for a planned smuggling operation.

Story continues

The charge De Lima is facing carries up to 10 years in prison, three years of "supervised release," which is similar to probation, and a $250,000 fine, authorities say.

The indictment also seeks forfeiture to the federal government of any property De Lima acquired, directly or indirectly, as proceeds of the crime he is accused of — or that he used or intended to use to "facilitate" the crime. The forfeiture count refers specifically to "any conveyance, including any vessel, vehicle or aircraft, used in commission of the offense."

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.