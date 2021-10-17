East Hartford man surrenders after armed standoff with police, charged with attempted murder and kidnapping

An East Hartford man has been charged with attempted murder and kidnapping, among other charges, after he surrendered to authorities following an armed standoff with SWAT on Friday afternoon, police announced Sunday.

One was shot in the arm and a woman held against her will during the tense encounter, but no other police or civilian injuries were reported once the standoff ended.

Randolph Brown, 29, has been charged with a total of eight offenses after the incident and more charges are expected, Lt. Joshua Litwin said Sunday afternoon.

Police initially were called just before 1 p.m. Friday to the apartments at 860 Main Street in East Hartford for a report of a shooting inside the hallway of upper-floor apartments, Litwin said.

Officers found one man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the arm and he was transported by paramedics to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Litwin said.

Brown, who lives in the building, then barricaded himself inside an apartment on his floor of the building with a woman in tow against her will, Litwin said. They both stayed in the apartment as the department’s tactical team and negotiators responded to the scene.

Negotiators eventually convinced Brown to let the woman leave the apartment and sometime later surrendered himself without any further incident, Litwin said.

Investigators recovered a loaded weapon they believe Brown used during the incident inside the building, but the entire incident and preceding circumstances remained under investigation Sunday.

Brown so far has been charged with criminal attempt of murder, first-degree kidnapping with a firearm, third-degree assault, interfering with an officer, second-degree breach of peace, unlawful discharge, carrying a pistol without a permit and reckless endangerment. Litwin added that police expect to file additional charges.

He remained in custody over the weekend in lieu of a $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear Monday in Superior Court in Manchester.

