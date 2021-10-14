East Hartford murderer sentenced to 165 years could be out in 8 years

Alex Wood, Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.
·3 min read

Oct. 14—The state Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the 165-year sentence being served by a former East Hartford man who participated in the 1999 carjacking, kidnapping, and murder of a man in East Hartford and the serious wounding of another man in a similar crime four days later in Wethersfield.

But the court also held that the murderer, Jamaal Coltherst, now 39, will be eligible for parole after he serves 30 years of the sentence because he was 17 when he committed the crimes.

Coltherst has been in prison since his 1999 arrest, online state Department of Correction records show, meaning that he will be eligible for parole in less than eight years, when he will be 47.

Coltherst and Carl Johnson, who was also from East Hartford and was 18 at the time, rode their bicycles to downtown East Hartford on Oct. 15, 1999, and looked around for a car to steal.

They found a car that had been left running outside the now-closed Kahoots strip club but waited for the owner, Kyle Holden of Avon, to come out, then kidnapped him at gunpoint. They drove Holden to an automated teller machine, used his card to withdraw money, then took him to an Interstate 84 entrance ramp, where Johnson shot him in the head, killing him almost instantly, the Supreme Court decision says.

Four days later, Johnson, Coltherst, and Rashad Smith accosted insurance executive Michael Clark in a Wethersfield parking lot, according to the decision, which goes on to describe the following:

They were forcing Clark into a car when he broke free and ran. Johnson tackled him, and Coltherst joined in the struggle, shooting Clark in the head. "Grievously injured, Clark nonetheless survived the shooting," the decision says.

Johnson pleaded guilty to capital felony in the Holden murder and received a life prison sentence without the possibility of release, which he is still serving.

Because Coltherst was younger than 18 when Holden was murdered, he didn't face the death penalty under Connecticut law at the time. He took his case to trial in Hartford Superior Court, where a jury convicted him of numerous crimes, including capital felony.

As required by law, Coltherst was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of release on the capital felony count. Judge John F. Mulcahy Jr. gave him a 71-year consecutive sentence for the other crimes.

Coltherst was also convicted of numerous offenses in the Clark shooting and received an 85-year prison sentence.

His sentence in the murder case came up for review as a result of a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court decision holding unconstitutional laws requiring life sentences for defendants who were younger than 18 when they committed their crimes. The Connecticut legislature subsequently enacted laws to put that decision into effect.

At Coltherst's resentencing, Judge Julia DiCocco Dewey reduced his total sentence in the Holden murder to 85 years but ordered it to run consecutive to the sentence in the Clark shooting, for a total sentence of 165 years.

A state law adopted in the wake of the 2012 U.S. Supreme Court decision provides that a defendant serving a sentence of more than 50 years for a crime committed before he turned 18 is eligible for parole after serving 30 years.

The law doesn't address what happens when the defendant is serving more than one such sentence. In such a situation, the Supreme Court held, parole eligibility still comes at the 30-year mark, rejecting an interpretation under which Coltherst would have been eligible only after 115 years.

