East Hartford officers injured, cruiser banged up after incident with 15-year-old

Apr. 8—EAST HARTFORD — One of the two officers injured while apprehending a 15-year-old driving a stolen car Tuesday night has returned to work, while the other is still recovering, Lt. Joshua Litwin said today.

The officers' injuries stem from an incident that began late Tuesday evening, when an officer attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle on Park Avenue, Litwin said. The operator struck the officer's cruiser while fleeing, causing minor damage.

Police briefly pursued the vehicle, but then stopped. A short time later the same vehicle was seen on Park Avenue again, driving behind a commercial building, Litwin said.

As the officer drove toward the rear of the building, the vehicle came around the corner, striking the cruiser head on. Both vehicles were disabled and the officer was injured, Litwin said.

Despite his injuries, the officer chased the suspect on foot as he circled a nearby building back to the spot of the crash, and entered the damaged cruiser, Litwin said.

The suspect drove the cruiser in reverse until hitting a utility pole, snapping it, and causing a transformer and electricity wires to nearly hit the officer, Litwin said.

The suspect then fled on foot again, but was apprehended a short distance away by a police K-9 and a second officer, Litwin said. He was treated at the hospital for minor injuries from the vehicle accident, and a dog bite. The officer also was injured during the arrest.

The 15-year-old, whose name wasn't released because of his age, was charged with two counts of first-degree larceny, first-degree reckless endangerment, and assault on a police officer.

