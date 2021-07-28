East Hartford officials to host forum on public safety tonight

Jul. 28—EAST HARTFORD — Local officials, including representatives from the Police Department and state legislative delegation, are hosting a conversation about public safety tonight to hear from residents concerned about an uptick in crime.

Mayor Marcia Leclerc, Town Council members, Police Chief Scott Samson, and members of the state delegation, including Sen. M. Saud Anwar, D-South Windsor, will be in attendance.

"We'll be having an informational session and then open it up for questions and answers, so residents can be heard," Leclerc said Tuesday, adding that there will be a moderator to keep the discussion productive and in-line.

Council Chairman Richard Kehoe said the event was brought about after residents reached out to the legislative delegation about car burglaries and thefts as lawmakers consider what to do — if anything — about juvenile crime laws.

"It's been more of a state level issue, but nonetheless it is helpful to see that as a forum for a better understanding on the local level," Kehoe said.

Leclerc said that while the impetus for forum may have come from the state delegation, town officials had the idea for a community forum on public safety some time ago.

"This is not a topic that we have not been looking at," Leclerc said.

Kehoe said he and the other councilmen would be mostly in a listening mode at the discussion, as opposed to participating. He said he is attending to learn more about where police, legislators, and the public are on the safety issues facing residents.

"It'll certainly be helpful for council members to hear what's going on," Kehoe said.

Leclerc said she is concerned about residents turning public safety issues into partisan issues, and said nothing gets solved when political issues sidetrack real work.

"It's not a political issue, this is not Republican versus Democrat, this is a quality of life issue," Leclerc said.

Anwar presented information on car thefts and burglaries and juvenile crime at a South Windsor town meeting on July 19. He said at the meeting that Connecticut's car theft rates have been below the national average over the past decade, but thefts spiked nationally in 2020 and have continued to grow in 2021.

Anwar said state and municipal governments need to invest in preventive policies to help build communities and stop juveniles from turning to crime in the first place, rather than simply making them easier to prosecute.

"The difficult part about this is that we cannot arrest our way out of this," Anwar said at the South Windsor meeting.

Kehoe said Samson, East Hartford's police chief, has always been dedicated to community policing and outreach and he is looking forward to hearing from him about what the Police Department plans to do to continue this mission post-pandemic.

"They've done an awful lot in this area, and I think that is the reason why from a public safety standpoint, East Hartford is a safe community, but the effort is never over. It has to be a continuant one," Kehoe said.

Leclerc said crime is inseparably connected to public wellness, and the key to solving juvenile crime is to focus on making people whole by ensuring their needs are met and intervening when they're not.

"There is a missing link to curbing juvenile crime with some type of intervention services that have not been created, so until we can connect the chain once again, we'll continue to see the spike," Leclerc said.