East Hartford police: 50-year-old man charged with sexual assault of 15-year-old

A 50-year-old East Hartford man was charged with the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl on Wednesday, according to the East Hartford Police Department.

On Nov. 29, 2021, police began investigating the reported sexual assault of an East Hartford girl. During the investigation, police identified William Colon, 50, of East Hartford as the primary suspect, police said.

The victim of the assault became pregnant and later terminated the pregnancy, according to police. DNA analysis from the fetus concluded that Colon was the biological father, police said.

Colon later confessed to the sexual assault, police said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Colon, charging him with three counts of second-degree sexual assault and three counts of risk of injury to a minor, according to police.

Colon was located in East Hartford on Wednesday and taken into custody without incident. He was held on a $250,000 court-set bond.