East Hartford police charge teen with manslaughter in fatal shooting

Jan. 12—EAST HARTFORD — Police say they arrested a juvenile male Tuesday in connection with a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon.

Police said the 15-year-old Hartford resident is in custody on charges of manslaughter, following the death of a 17-year-old East Hartford resident. Names of both individuals have not been released.

Deputy Chief Josh Litwin said East Hartford police found the victim on the ground on Westbrook Street suffering from gunshot wounds shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday. He was later pronounced dead, Litwin said.

Litwin said detectives began investigating the incident as a homicide, and a suspect was quickly identified and arrested. The investigation was assisted by evidence gathered by the recently installed Street Security Camera system.

The victim was found in the driveway of East Hartford resident Gerald Therrien, who said Monday that a throng of police cruisers was stationed outside his house Sunday afternoon. He said after he walked outside to confront the police, they told him to remain inside, but he was able to see a body between his vehicle and the side door of his house.

Therrien said Monday that he's noticed criminal mischief becoming more frequent in the neighborhood in the 55 years he's owned his Westbrook Street home.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hartford Police Detective Frank Napolitanio at 860-291-7640, or the police department's anonymous tip line at 860-289-9134.

