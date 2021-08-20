East Hartford police ID overnight shooting victim

Aug. 20—EAST HARTFORD — Police identified the victim of a fatal shooting early Friday as Ryan Dowling, 27, of East Hartford.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., police were called to the Malibu Sports Bar and Lounge at 808 Silver Lane on a report that someone had been shot.

When they arrived, police found Dowling lying unconscious in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his neck, police said. After performing CPR for several minutes, officers transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses reported to police that two men fled the area in a dark-colored sedan.

Police described them afternoon as Black males in their 20s and wearing all black. One male was described as tall with a muscular build; the second was described as shorter with short dreadlocks.

The East Hartford Police Department and the Connecticut state attorney's office are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hartford Police Detective Daniel Ortiz at 860-291-7669, or call the East Hartford Police Anonymous Tip Line at 860-289-9134.

For more coverage of Somers and Ellington, follow Susan Danseyar on Twitter: @susandanseyar, Facebook: Susan Danseyar, reporter.