East Hartford police identify homicide, shooting victim

Mar. 21—EAST HARTFORD — After nine days of investigation, local police today released the names of the two people shot — one of them fatally — in the Chapel Street area.

Police say they found Michael Manson, 36, of Hartford, unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds in his car on Chapel Street not far from Main Street on March 12 shortly before 2 a.m.

Officers performed CPR on Manson, and he was taken to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Officers also located a second female victim at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. The woman, Lasondra Gainey, 31, of Bristol, was treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The East Hartford Police Detective Division and the Connecticut State's Attorney's Office is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Patrick Sullivan at 860-291-7611, or call the East Hartford Police Anonymous Tip Line at 860-289-9134.