East Hartford police investigate deadly shooting near Main Street

Police are investigating a shooting early Saturday on Chapel Street in East Hartford that left one person dead and another injured.

Just before 2 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired and found a vehicle on Chapel Street, a short distance from Main Street, with a man apparently the victim of gunshot wounds.

The man was treated at the scene and rushed to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police did not name the man, pending an examination by the medical examiner’s office and notification of next-of-kin.

A second victim, a woman, sustained a gunshot wound to the arm. She is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police in East Hartford and the Connecticut State’s Attorney’s Office are investigating.

Anyone with Information is asked to contact East Hartford Police Detective Patrick Sullivan at 860-291-7611, or call the East Hartford Police Anonymous Tip Line at 860-289-9134.

