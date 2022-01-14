East Hartford police investigate early morning carjacking

Jan. 14—EAST HARTFORD — Police are investigating a carjacking early this morning in the area of Smart Street and Whiting Road.

According to police, a man was walking to his vehicle, a black 2014 Land Rover, around 2:30 a.m. when another vehicle pulled up next to him. Two men wearing masks got out and one of them pointed a gun at him, according to police.

The men told the victim to lie on the ground, took his keys, and then drove off with his vehicle and their own, police said. The victim wasn't injured.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police department at 860-528-4401 or the department's anonymous tip line at 860-289-9134.

