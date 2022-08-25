East Hartford police investigate shooting incident

Aug. 25—EAST HARTFORD — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Plain Drive around 3 a.m. today.

Officer Marc Caruso said that shots were fired around 107 Plain Drive, but only struck an apartment door and several unoccupied vehicles at the scene. Multiple shell casings were also found at the scene, Caruso said.

He added that there were no injuries from this incident.

There are currently no suspects, and the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, Caruso said.

Ben covers Vernon and Stafford for the Journal Inquirer.