East Hartford police locate car, driver allegedly connected with fatal hit and run

The car and the driver allegedly involved in the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 70-year-old pedestrian in East Hartford last week have been located, according to the East Hartford Police Department on Thursday.

Police responded to the intersection of Main Street and Pitkin Street around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 for a report of a man who had been hit by a motor vehicle. Officers found the man, identified as George Tetteh-Quarshie of East Hartford, lying in the intersection, according to police.

Emergency services provided aid to the 70-year-old, who was then transported to Hartford Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The vehicle that hit Tetteh-Quarshie fled the scene. Police said Thursday the driver of the vehicle has been identified and is cooperating with the investigation. Police did not release the driver’s identity.

Police were looking for a silver Hyundai Elantra or Sonata between the years 2011 to 2016 with damage to the front and driver’s side panel.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hartford police at 860-291-7571.