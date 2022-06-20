East Hartford police release identity of dead teens

Jun. 20—EAST HARTFORD — Police this afternoon released the identities of the two teen males who were shot and killed in an alleged home invasion on Graham Road shortly after midnight Thursday.

They are identified as Isaiah Jose Lopez, 16, of Hartford, and Isaiah Miguel Nevarez, 15, of Meriden.

According to police, the two teens entered the home at 87 Graham Road and physically attacked the resident, who was armed with a handgun and fired, striking them both. East Hartford Fire Department paramedics rushed both Lopez and Nevarez to local hospitals where they were pronounced dead.

The resident of 87 Graham Road was home alone and suffered minor injuries in the attack. He is cooperating with police, Lt. Josh Litwin said.

The investigation into the incident, including the circumstances leading to the home invasion and the possibility of others involved, remains active, he said, adding that there does not appear to be any danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dan Ortiz at 860-291-7669, or call the East Hartford Police Anonymous Tip Line at 860-289-9134.