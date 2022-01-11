East Hartford police talking to person of interest in deadly shooting

Jan. 11—East Hartford Police said on Monday afternoon that they have identified a person of interest in the Sunday afternoon deadly shooting on Westbrook Street.

Police are treating the shooting as a homicide.

In a press release, police said that detectives have "identified and are interviewing a person of interest who is cooperating with police." The investigation was assisted by evidence gathered by the East Hartford Police Intelligence Center and captured by the recently installed Street Security Camera system, the release said.

Police said the victim's identity is pending confirmation by the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Deputy Chief Josh Litwin said earlier Monday that East Hartford police responded to a call on Westbrook Street shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday, where a man was found on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds. He was ultimately pronounced dead, Litwin said.

East Hartford resident Gerald Therrien, in whose driveway the body was discovered, said he was doing puzzles in his kitchen on Sunday afternoon when he noticed a throng on police cruisers stationed in front of his house.

Confused by the situation, Therrien said he walked outside to confront police and get more information. But police told him to return inside.

Therrien said he eventually looked through a window and saw a body laying face down in his driveway, between his vehicle and the side door of his house. When the body, which police identified as a man's, was flipped over by police, Therrien said he could see blood on one side.

Therrien, who declined to give his age, said he has lived in his Westbrook St. home for 55 years. During that time, he said he's noticed criminal mischief becoming more frequent.

"There's been quite a bit lately, it's getting worse and worse," Therrien said. "It used to be a nice quiet neighborhood."

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hartford Police Detective Frank Napolitano at 860-291-7640, or call the East Hartford Police Anonymous Tip Line at 860-289-9134.

Austin Mirmina covers Manchester and Bolton.