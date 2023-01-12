East Hartford shooting suspect held on $1 million bond

Jan. 12—EAST HARTFORD — A man charged with shooting a woman during a domestic incident on Wednesday appeared in Manchester Superior Court today, with the judge keeping his bond at $1 million.

Luis Toro-Vargas, 39, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree kidnapping with a firearm, risk of injury to a minor, first-degree threatening, and third-degree criminal mischief after police say he shot a female in the sternum during a domestic incident at a home on Lafayette Street.

Police said two juveniles were also in the home at the time of the incident.

Police said officers contacted Toro-Vargas over the phone and convinced him to leave the home, after which he was taken into custody without incident.

A witness said a man exited the home holding a gun and threw it away as police had him surrounded.

Police said the woman was transported to an area hospital, where she was alert and in stable condition as of this morning.

The two juveniles inside the home were not harmed, and a firearm was recovered from the scene.

During his initial court appearance today, prosecutor Mark Williams called Toro-Vargas a "grave danger to society," adding that Toro-Vargas took the victim into the basement, where two shots were fired.

Public defender Christopher Brenes said Toro-Vargas has no criminal record and has been in the state for six years. The bail commissioner said Toro-Vargas is currently working full time in a warehouse.

Brenes asked Judge Sheila Prats to reduce the $1 million bond, which was denied.

Prats said that Toro-Vargas and the victim are in the process of separating and issued a full no-contact protective order against him. Prats also directed correction officials to put him on a suicide watch.

If he does post bond, Prats said, Toro-Vargas will be put on a 24-hour lockdown and given a GPS tracker.