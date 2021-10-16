East Hartford SWAT called to shooting

Oct. 16—EAST HARTFORD — An adult male suffering from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to his arm was taken by police to a local hospital Friday afternoon, while a SWAT team was called in to take the suspect in the shooting into custody after he barricaded himself in his Main Street apartment, police report.

Lt. Joshua Litwin, East Hartford Police Department spokesman, said officers responded to a call shortly before 1 p.m. Friday of a reported shooting inside the hallway of the upper-floor apartments at 860 Main St. Officers found the wounded man outside of the building. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Litwin said.

Meanwhile, an adult male suspect had barricaded himself inside a fourth-floor apartment and remained there until the department's tactical team and negotiators surrounded the building and were able to get him to surrender without incident, Litwin said. The suspect lives at 860 Main St., but police said Friday evening that they would not be releasing the suspect's name or pending charges until after he had been interviewed by detectives and processed for arrest.

Litwin said detectives were collecting evidence at the scene throughout Friday afternoon, and expected to complete the booking process later this evening.

— Susan Danseyar

