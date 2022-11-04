East Hartford teacher charged with inappropriate relationship with student, 13

Nov. 4—EAST HARTFORD — A former teacher at a middle school in town has been charged with having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Karen Vinick, 34, of Manchester, was charged Oct. 26 with risk of injury to a child and is free on $150,000 bond. She is to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Nov. 22.

The affidavit supporting her arrest provides the following details:

In June, police began investigating a Department of Children and Families complaint about Vinick. The principal of Two Rivers Middle School filed the complaint after two other teachers reported concerns about Vinick and a 13-year-old male student.

The teachers reported that they witnessed Vinick, a drama teacher, and a student sleeping together under the same blanket during a drama club sleepover at the school in May.

The principal also provided police with surveillance video from the night of the sleepover.

The video shows that Vinick was lying on a mat in the school's great hall when the student lay down next to her. At that point Vinick swapped places so she was lying on the other side of the student.

Later in the night Vinick used her blanket to also cover the student, and then could be seen putting her arm around the student's midsection.

At around 1:30 a.m. Vinick and the student both got up and went to a classroom down the hallway together. Another teacher present followed and waited for Vinick to exit and spoke to her.

The student participated in a forensic interview, during which he explained how Vinick had told him she loved him and liked him in a romantic sense.

The boy said he was confused as to why Vinick didn't realize that was wrong. He also said he felt guilty that something he may have done made Vinick feel that way.

The student said the relationship began with Vinick calling and texting him outside of the group chat they had for drama club. She began making excuses to see him outside of school hours and at his house.

The student said he ended the relationship in June because he wanted Vinick to realize it was wrong, but wanted to end it the whole time.

After the complaint was filed with DCF, Vinick told him the best course of action would be to deny anything had happened.

