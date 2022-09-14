East Hartford teen admits role in Subway robbery, police say

Alex Wood, Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.
·3 min read

Sep. 14—An East Hartford teenager has admitted involvement in the March 24 armed robbery of the Subway sandwich shop at Main Street and Burnside Avenue, police say.

ROBBERY, GUN CASES

DEFENDANT: Tanjay Kevin Walsh, 19, who has his address listed as an apartment at 229 Ellington Road in East Hartford

FELONY CHARGES: First-degree robbery, stealing a firearm, criminal possession of a handgun

STATUS: Free on more than $350,000 bond; next due Nov. 2 in Hartford Superior Court

Tanjay Kevin Walsh, 19, who has listed his address as an apartment at 229 Ellington Road, is charged with a felony count or first-degree robbery, a misdemeanor count of first-degree reckless endangerment, and a number of lesser offenses in the incident, court records show.

He is free on $350,000 bond in that case and a separate gun case stemming from the robbery investigation.

Walsh is facing felony counts of stealing a firearm and criminal possession of a handgun in the gun case, which stems from a March 30 police search of the car suspected of being used in the Subway robbery.

The gun, which was gray with a grip covered in red tape, fit the description of the gun given by the teenage Subway employee who had it held against her abdomen by a man who had jumped the counter, according to a police affidavit.

The sandwich shop's surveillance video shows that the two men who committed the robbery were both wearing ski masks, black jackets, black pants, and black sneakers, with purple "exam gloves," according to the affidavit by East Hartford police Officer Daniel Guilfuchi.

Town-operated surveillance cameras in the area showed two men fitting that description running across Main Street through traffic minutes after the robbery, which occurred at 8:56 p.m., according to the store surveillance video.

About 30 seconds after the two men ran across the street, a "blacked-out vehicle" pulled out of the area they had been running toward, the officer reported.

Subsequent review of other surveillance cameras produced a photo of a similar car taken about three minutes later a few blocks away. It was a dark Acura coupe with a license plate that didn't belong on it, according to the officer.

East Hartford police circulated the description of the vehicle to police in nearby towns, and South Windsor police chased it south on Route 5.

East Hartford police subsequently found the vehicle in the rear of 9 Linden St. on March 30, recovered the gun, and located Walsh, who fit the description of one of the robbers, according to the officer.

Walsh took "responsibility" for the gun at the scene and admitted involvement in the robbery in a subsequent recorded interview, during which he circled his image in a surveillance photo, the officer reported.

Walsh's lawyer, Katelynn E. Mackinnon, declined to comment on the case.

