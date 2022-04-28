East Hartford teen facing adult charges in racially tinged kidnapping

Apr. 28—An East Hartford teenager is being prosecuted as an adult in the racially charged kidnapping, robbery, and serious assault of a woman that started at a Marlborough grocery store in September — and in an armed robbery at a Manchester gas station the previous month.

Rochene T. Wiggins, 16, of 30 Whiting Road, is being held in lieu of $1.15 million bond at the Manson Youth Institution in Cheshire, records show.

ADULT CHARGES

DEFENDANT: Rochene T. Wiggins, 16, of 30 Whiting Road in East Hartford.

CHARGES: First-degree assault, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, and second-degree arson, among others, in Sept. 11 Marlborough-to-Berlin kidnapping incident; Robbery- and larceny-related charges in Aug. 5 Manchester holdup.

STATUS: Held on $1.15 million bond; next due May 19 in Hartford Superior Court.

He is charged along with Kenneth Tyshawn Gordon, 20, of Hartford, in the kidnapping. That crime started with the 64-year-old woman being attacked and abducted in the Big Y parking lot in Marlborough and ended with her being pulled from her car and left in a Berlin street moments before the car was set on fire.

The woman suffered injuries that included "an acute kidney injury," a broken right thigh bone, and facial wounds that she told police stemmed from being pistol whipped five or six times, according to an affidavit by state police Detective Frank A. Cuoco II.

She said one of the kidnappers threatened to kill her about 10 times as they demanded money and jewelry. After stops to use her payment cards to obtain money, the incident ended in a residential street near the Berlin Turnpike, where the woman said she was told to get out of the car but was unable to do so because of her injuries, the detective reported.

The woman said the kidnapper who was driving her car then got out and pulled her onto the street.

Berlin police learned of the incident minutes before 9 p.m. Sept. 11 from numerous 911 calls from Hummingbird Drive, reporting that a woman was in the street with visible wounds yelling that she had been carjacked and assaulted.

A report of a car fire behind the nearby Wine Merchant liquor store on the Berlin Turnpike came in simultaneously, the detective reported.

In an interview at Hartford Hospital, the woman told a Berlin police officer that two males had approached her from behind in the Big Y parking lot, grabbed her, and demanded money.

She said she asked them, "Why are you doing this to me?"

One of the attackers replied, "Because you're white and my mother is very ill," she told the officer.

Police identified Wiggins as a suspect from surveillance video showing a male using the woman's bank and credit cards in unauthorized transactions at the DND Food Mart at Main and Brewer streets in East Hartford at 8:05 p.m. Sept. 11. Cuoco said he distributed a flyer about the crime to law enforcement officers through the Connecticut Intelligence Center and that two East Hartford police officers identified Wiggins as the male shown in a DND surveillance photo.

The state Forensic Science Laboratory analyzed DNA swabbed from the zipper of the woman's purse. Assuming there were three contributors to the DNA mixture and that the woman was one of them, the analysis concluded, it was at least 100 billion times more likely that the other two contributors were Wiggins and an unknown person than that they were two unknown people, the detective reported.

Gordon and Wiggins were arrested together in Deerfield Beach, Florida, in early October, the detective reported.

In the Manchester case, the victim was leaving the Mobil station at 427 Hartford Road around 6:30 a.m. Aug. 5. He told police that a young man lowered the rear window of another car, asked him for 50 cents, then opened the car door, demanded the victim's wallet, and pulled back his jacket to show a semi-automatic handgun. Fearing for his life, the man handed over the wallet.

Several hours later, East Hartford police stopped a stolen vehicle and found the robbery victim's vaccination card in it, according to an affidavit by Manchester police Detective Jonathan T. Sargolini. The detective reported one of the juveniles found in the vehicle implicated Wiggins in the theft of the man's wallet in Manchester but denied that there had been a gun in the vehicle.

The detective reported that he couldn't locate Wiggins but quoted his mother as saying she had no control over him. She said she knew Wiggins was involved in criminal activity, adding that he came and went as he pleased, the detective reported.

The charges Wiggins is facing in the kidnapping case include first-degree assault, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, and second-degree arson. He faces robbery- and larceny-related charges in the Manchester case.

The cases would have gone first to juvenile court because of Wiggins' age and been automatically transferred to adult court because of the seriousness of the charges. They are pending in Hartford Superior Court, where he is due back May 19.

The cases would have gone first to juvenile court because of Wiggins' age and been automatically transferred to adult court because of the seriousness of the charges. They are pending in Hartford Superior Court, where he is due back May 19.