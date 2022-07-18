East Hartford woman accused of assaulting family, spitting on officer

Jul. 18—EAST HARTFORD — Police say a woman assaulted family members and a responding police officer while intoxicated early on the morning of July 9.

Amy Y. Garcia, 37, of East Hartford, was charged with assault of a police officer, risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, and interfering with an officer.

Deputy Chief Joshua Litwin said Friday police can provide limited details on domestic violence incidents, but that all parties involved refused medical treatment.

Litwin said Garcia spit in the face of a responding police officer, hence the charge for assault of a police officer.

Garcia was released on $25,000 bond and is to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Aug. 31.

Joseph covers East Hartford and South Windsor. He joined the JI in July 2021. Joseph graduated from the University of Connecticut and he is an avid guitarist and coffee enthusiast.