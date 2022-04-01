East Hartford woman charged in brazen Glastonbury thefts

Apr. 1—GLASTONBURY — Local police last week charged a woman who was already in jail — held in lieu of bond in two Hartford vehicle theft cases — with crimes that occurred during five, often brazen shoplifting incidents in town last summer.

Stephanie A. Beaulieu, 51, of 131 Greenwood St. in East Hartford is facing felony counts of organized retail theft, third-degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny in a case that encompasses three shoplifting incidents. She is also facing a total of seven larceny-related misdemeanor counts in that case and two others.

Beaulieu is being held at the York Correctional Institution in East Lyme in lieu of more than $120,000 bond, online records show.

RETAIL THEFTS

DEFENDANT: Stephanie A. Beaulieu, 51, of 131 Greenwood St. in East Hartford.

FELONY CHARGES: Organized retail theft, third-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny.

MISDEMEANOR CHARGES: Fifth- and sixth-degree larcenies and related conspiracy counts.

STATUS: Held on more than $120,000 bond at the York Correctional Institution in East Lyme; due April 20 in Manchester Superior Court and April 26 in Hartford Superior Court.

The charges stem from five shoplifting incidents that occurred between June 28 and Aug. 16 — the first at the Walgreens pharmacy at 2900 Main St., two others at the Cumberland Farms convenience store at 2875 Main St., and two at the Walgreens at 1312 Manchester Road.

In two of the incidents, the thieves stole cash registers and cash drawers. In one of those cases, Walgreens management valued two stolen drawers at $500 each, far more than the roughly $100 cash that one of them was believed to contain.

Also in two cases, a female thief spoke aggressively to store employees who tried to stop the thefts, telling one to "back off" and the other to "get away," according to an affidavit by local police Agent Brian Barao.

But none of the cases include robbery charges, which require the use or threat of force. After the July 25 theft from the Manchester Road Walgreens, police department spokesman Lt. Corey Davis said that it wasn't considered a robbery because no weapons were displayed, no threats were made, and the items weren't taken by force.

Local police Officer Laura T. Caruso, who investigated that case, distributed photos of the black Chevrolet Suburban used by the thieves to other local police departments and received reports of similar incidents in Enfield, East Windsor, and Wethersfield.

She reported that she received information that CVS and Walgreens pharmacies have been robbed or burglarized in eight other towns, including Vernon, Manchester, and East Hartford.

Hartford police provided information that a group of drug users staying at a Super 8 motel had been committing robberies and burglaries together, Caruso reported, adding that city police reported separately that a group staying at three motels on Weston Street in Hartford had been committing the crimes.

Beaulieu was one of the suspects named by Hartford police. Two others are facing criminal charges but haven't been charged in Glastonbury cases, which is also true of three other people named in Caruso's affidavit in connection with possibly related incidents, online state judicial records show.

Barao reported that Beaulieu's record includes 27 arrests on charges including robbery, drug offenses, larcenies, prostitution, interfering with police, violating probation, and failing to appear in court. But online judicial records list only one conviction for her in the last decade, a 2012 sixth-degree larceny in Rocky Hill, for which she received a suspended sentence.

Beaulieu has been in jail since Aug. 17, when Hartford police arrested her on charges of third-degree larceny and conspiracy at the Travel Lodge on Weston Street in Hartford after finding a stolen car there, record show.

Beaulieu has been in jail since Aug. 17, when Hartford police arrested her on charges of third-degree larceny and conspiracy at the Travel Lodge on Weston Street in Hartford after finding a stolen car there, record show.