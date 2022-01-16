East Haven Coronavirus Infection Rate Rises

EAST HAVEN, CT — There are some early signs that the omicron wave may have peaked or will peak soon in Connecticut, but infection rates remain extremely high.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals hasn’t risen as quickly in the past few days, but nearly 2,000 already there are putting great strain on the hospital system.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases reported among the Connecticut PK-12 school community has grown.

East Haven had 302.8 average daily cases per 100,000 residents and a positive test rate of 29.30 percent between Dec. 26 and Jan. 8, according to the state Department of Public Health.

There were 233.5 average daily cases per 100,000 residents in the previous two-week reporting period.

It’s important to note that a few cases can have a large impact on a municipal case rate, especially for small towns.









East Haven recorded 621 new coronavirus cases between Jan. 7-13, according to DPH’s preliminary data.

Around 64 percent of East Haven residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus as of Jan. 12, according to DPH.

This article originally appeared on the East Haven Patch