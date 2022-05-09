East Haven woman made bomb threat to avoid fraud charge, police say

An East Haven woman called in a bomb threat to clear people from a bank where she feared her mother was about to accuse her of fraud, police said Monday.

Lisa Coppola, 41, of Short Beach Road, was arrested on charges that include falsely reporting an incident in the first degree and misuse of the emergency 911 system.

On May 2 at about 11:40 a.m., a worker at Walgreens, 157 Main St., received a phone call from someone saying there was a bomb at nearby Wells Fargo Bank, 339 Hemingway Ave., and to evacuate anyone inside the bank.

Responding units arrived and closed Hemingway Avenue, set up a perimeter, evacuated adjacent buildings and called for the New Haven police department’s bomb squad. The bomb squad conducted a sweep of the bank and other businesses and found no evidence of explosive devices, police said.

Detectives tracked the phone used to make the call to Coppola, who initially claimed she had nothing to do with the threats, but then admitted she made the call, police said. Coppola said her mother was inside the bank to report fraudulent activity on a bank account, and Coppola worried that she would be blamed for the fraudulent activity, police said.

She was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to be in court on May 18.

