East High shooting: One pleads guilty to murder, one to intimidation with a weapon

Two teenagers involved in the March 7 shooting outside East High School pleaded guilty to separate crimes in court this week.

Manuel Buezo, 17, and Kevin Martinez, 16, were two of 10 teenagers charged in the shooting outside East High School on March 7 that left one dead and two critically injured. Jose David Lopez, 15, died from his injuries following the shooting, while two female East High School students, one 16 and one 18, suffered serious injuries.

Police reviewed footage of a Mercedes sedan, a Ford Fusion and a Ford F-150 leaving an address on 23rd Street shortly before the shooting and returning there soon after, according to court records. The suspects were also caught on camera leaving and entering the cars.

Buezo pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of second-degree murder and two counts of willful injury causing serious injury. He faces up to 50 years in prison, though his plea agreement states that "all but 20 years should be suspended." His sentencing is set for next May.

Martinez pleaded guilty on Friday to two counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon. At his plea hearing, he said he met up with a group of students in preparation for a fight involving firearms outside East High School on March 7. Martinez said he was driving the middle car during the shooting and that shots came out of the first and third cars.

For each charge, Martinez faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $13,660. His sentencing is set for Nov. 21.

Martinez and Buezo were just two out of 10 teenagers charged in the deadly shooting. The criminal complaint describes the individuals charged as working "in concert with one another in preparation and execution of this fatal shooting."

Investigators found 27 spent shell casings at the scene and another 15 in the three vehicles. Police believe that the defendants used six firearms in the shooting.

The following individuals were also charged in relation to the shooting and are awaiting trial:

Romeo Perdomo, 17, of Des Moines

Daniel Hernandez, 18, of Des Moines

Gumaro Marquez-Jacobo, 18, of Des Moines

Braulio Hernandez-Salas, 17, of Des Moines

Octavio Lopez, 17, of Des Moines

Henry Valladares-Amaya, 18, of Des Moines

Cases for Nyang Chamdual and Alex Perdomo, who were 14- and 15-years-old at the time of the shooting, are currently being adjudicated in juvenile court.

Staff writer Chris Higgins and William Morris contributed reporting.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Two plead guilty to crimes related to March 7 East High shooting