East Huntingdon caretaker accused of bilking $600+ from 81-year-old Hempfield woman

Apr. 18—An East Huntingdon woman was charged Monday after state police said she misused the debit card of an 81-year-old Hempfield woman for whom she was providing care, according to court papers.

Samantha Jo Teets, 37, is accused of financial exploitation of an older adult, a misdemeanor.

Police said the woman asked Teets to purchase laptops, a printer and case for her, but later decided she didn't want them, according to court papers. The items were returned by Teets and she is accused of using some of the money to purchase a new Samsung Galaxy cell phone and accessories.

Loss prevention at Best Buy provided documentation of the purchases and return, as well as the use of the returned money to purchase a cell phone, troopers said. Teets returned $321 to the Hempfield woman who police said is still out $622.

The complaint was sent by summons to Teets. A June 20 preliminary hearing is set.

