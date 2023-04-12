East Huntingdon man accused of child sexual assaults that span about 10 years

Apr. 11—An East Huntingdon man is behind bars after state police said he sexually assaulted a child dozens of times for nearly 10 years, according to court papers.

Jeffrey D. Miller Jr., 49, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and related offenses.

The accuser said the assaults started in 2013 when the child was 6 or 7 years old and continued until last month. Troopers said they were shown electronic communication from Miller last week in which he requested sex with the accuser, now 15, who refused, according to court papers.

Miller did not have an attorney listed in online court records. He was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $500,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for April 26.

State police said in court papers that Miller was a custodian/janitor in the Mt. Pleasant Area School District. Solicitor Gary Matta said Miller was placed on leave last week.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .