East Huntingdon man accused of sexually assaulting child

An East Huntingdon man is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a child dozens of times over nearly a 10 year period.

According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, Jeffrey Miller Jr., 49, was arraigned Tuesday on charges related to the accusations.

Court documents said the alleged assaults began in 2013, when the child was 6 or 7 years old, and continued until March 2023.

State troopers said they were shown electronic communication between Miller and the alleged victim, in which Miller requested sex. Court documents said the accuser, who is now 15 years old, refused.

Court paperwork said that Miller was a custodian in the Mount Pleasant Area School District, according to the Tribune-Review. Channel 11 has reached out to the district for comment.

Miller is charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and other related offenses. He is being held at the Westmoreland County Jail on a $500,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for April 26.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Crews on scene of fire at old Century III Mall Police respond to Pitt campus for false reports of active shooter FBI: Don’t use public charging stations to charge your phone VIDEO: Local organizations gather to push for gun control after multiple mass shootings across the nation DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts