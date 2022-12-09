East Huntingdon man arrested after setting fire to Reservoir Street home

Dec. 9—An East Huntingdon man is behind bars after state police said he started a fire Wednesday morning in the house where he lives with a relative, according to court papers.

Joseph C. Bosas, 59, was charged with aggravated arson, reckless burning, risking catastrophe and related offenses.

Police and firefighters were called to the Reservoir Street home, just outside of Mt. Pleasant, around 7 a.m. The relative was awakened by a smoke alarm and told investigators that Bosas knocked on his bedroom door and told him to get out because he had started a fire.

The relative told police he dumped a garbage can of water on a burning mattress, clothing and bedding material that was on fire across the hall, according to court papers. A state police fire marshal determined the blaze was started there with ignitable liquid and a lighter that was found in the kitchen.

Bosas told police he started the fire in an effort to burn the house down to rid it of "evil," according to court papers.

He was being held on $25,000 bail at the Westmoreland County Prison. Bosas did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 21.

