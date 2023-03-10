James Schlappi retired from the Charlevoix police force in 2020.

EAST JORDAN — The East Jordan Police Department has hired James Schlappi to fill the newly created school resource officer position, beginning on Monday, March 6.

The position was a collaborative effort between the City of East Jordan and East Jordan Public Schools. A United States Department of Justice grant was obtained by the city and a Michigan State Police grant was obtained by the school district to help fund this position.

Schlappi served as a police officer for the City of Charlevoix for 27 years, retiring in 2020. While there, he worked for seven years as a school resource officer and taught DARE and TEAM programs.

After retiring from the city, he worked for the Charlevoix County Sheriff's Office as a deputy sheriff and detective. He also worked in the 90th District Court as a probation officer.

East Jordan Middle and High School is shown.

Subscribe:Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

Schlappi will be serving on all three East Jordan school campuses.

"He will be helping to ensure the safety of the students and staff as well as providing a positive role model and mentor for the students," said East Jordon Police Chief George Lasater in a release.

— Contact reporter Annie Doyle at (231) 675-0099 or adoyle@charlevoixcourier.com

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: East Jordan fills new school resource officer position