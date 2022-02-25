After two days of trial and an hour of deliberation, on Feb. 17, a Charlevoix County jury convicted Mark Allen Ingersoll, Jr., 35, of East Jordan on two counts of delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a drug house, according to Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney Allen Telgenhof.

Ingersoll will be sentenced on March 18 in the 33rd Circuit Court.

The three cocaine charges usually carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, however, because Ingersoll is a habitual offender, fourth offense, the maximum penalty is life in prison. The other charges carry a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison. The sentences will be served concurrently.

The investigation in the case was conducted by the Straits Area Narcotics Enforcement team (SANE) and officers from the Michigan State Police and Emmet County Sheriff’s Office testified at trial.

“I want to thank the jury for their time, attention and consideration in this matter,” Telgenhof said.

Telgenhof tried the case for the prosecution.

“This was a case with an excellent investigation where the police got a timely search warrant leading to the discovery of critical evidence and conducted interviews on the scene which resulted in admissions which were difficult for the defense to overcome.”

At trial, jurors heard a recorded interview with Ingersoll where he admitted that on Jan. 21, 2020, he had traveled down to Detroit to purchase cocaine and returned with it to East Jordan where he had sold to a number of individuals, according to Telgenhof.

The search of Ingersoll’s residence in the City of East Jordan led to the discovery of more cocaine and suboxone. Witnesses also testified regarding cocaine sales which occurred on Jan. 14 and 21, 2020.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: East Jordan man convicted on drug charges