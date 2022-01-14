East Jordan man gets prison on drug charges

Archie William Graham, 41, East Jordan, was sentenced to prison on Jan. 7 in the 33rd Circuit Court on methamphetamine charges.

Archie William Graham, 41, East Jordan, was sentenced to prison on Jan. 7 in the 33rd Circuit Court on methamphetamine charges, according to Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney Allen Telgenhof.

Graham was sentenced to 48 months to 20 years on a charge of possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine for an incident that occurred on May 12, 2021 and 20 months to 10 years on a charge of possession of methamphetamine which occurred on Aug. 18, 2021.

The defendant had pleaded guilty to the charges. The two sentences will be served concurrently.

Graham had previously been sent to prison in 2015 for five years for delivery of methamphetamine.

