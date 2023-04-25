East Jordan police investigate school threat, evidence seized at student’s home

East Jordan Middle and High School is shown.

EAST JORDAN — A student’s home was searched after classmates at East Jordan Middle/High School reported hearing them make threats of using a firearm against other students.

According to a press release from East Jordan Chief of Police George Lasater, the police department responded to East Jordan Middle/High School at the end of the school day on Friday, April 21 after multiple students reported the threats to school administration. School officials then contacted the department’s school resource officer James Schlappi.

The threats were investigated, and the student was located at the school. They were not in possession of any firearms.

A search warrant was executed at the student’s residence and evidence was seized.

According to the release, the police department and school are continuing the investigation. The name of the student is being withheld at this time. The student will not attend school while the investigation continues.

The report will be forwarded to the local prosecuting attorney for review once completed.

Lasater praised the students who came forward to report the threat, as well as the officers who quickly investigated the situation.

