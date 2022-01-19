East Kingston man arrested for pointing gun at Shooter's Pub patrons in Exeter

Jan. 19—A 49-year-old is charged with pointing a loaded firearm at four patrons of Shooters Pub, a restaurant-bar in Exeter.

Police said an employee subdued the gunman — Ricky A. Gagne, 49, of East Kingston — after he allegedly went to his truck, retrieved a handgun, put a round in the chamber and pointed it at the patrons.

"This was a very dangerous and frightening situation for those who were inside the establishment at the time. We're extremely thankful that no one was hurt during the incident," said Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin in a statement.

According to police, Gagne entered the Shooters Pub just before 11 p.m. last Friday and asked about a missing credit card. Four patrons were laughing, and Gagne told them that if they thought the situation was funny he would get his gun.

He left the pub and racked a black handgun as he walked toward the entrance. Police said he allegedly lifted the pistol toward the four.

An employee pushed a door into Gagne and pushed him. The two fell to the ground, Gagne dropped the gun, and the employee held Gagne down.

Police said the Baretta .40-caliber pistol held nine rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber.

Gagne faces four charges of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon. He was arraigned Tuesday in Rockingham County Superior Court and ordered held on preventive detention pending an evaluation by the county pretrial release program.