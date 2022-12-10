East Lansing arrests conclude carjacking, police chase

Mark Johnson, Lansing State Journal

EAST LANSING − Two suspects were arrested after a suspected carjacking became an early Friday police chase.

Michigan State University police officers received reports of a carjacking at 12:06 a.m. Friday, according to an MSU Police and Public Safety alert, on West Circle Drive near the Main Library on MSU’s East Lansing campus.

Officers located the stolen car and a police chase ensued.

Two people were arrested, according to the alert, and an investigation is ongoing.

