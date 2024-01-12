East Lansing caregiver ordered to stand trial in 2022 hypothermia death at facility

ST. JOHNS — An East Lansing woman has been ordered to stand trial on a felony charge resulting from the hypothermia death of an 82-year-old resident at a Bath Township assisted living center.

Clinton County District Judge Michael Clarizio ruled there was enough evidence for Colleen Kelly O'Connor, 58, to stand trial on a charge of second-degree vulnerable adult abuse after conducting a preliminary examination on Thursday.

The state Attorney General's Office said O'Connor recklessly failed to prevent Lois Kathryn Cary from going outside during a blizzard on Dec. 23, 2022, at Vista Springs Imperial Park at Timber Ridge Village on Park Lake Road. O'Connor was a staffer at the facility.

The AG said O'Connor twice saw Cary try to go outside without proper clothing but failed to take action to prevent the tragedy.

An attorney for O'Connor said the incident was "a tragic accident," not an intentional or reckless act.

"Our hearts go out to the family who lost a loved one, but we are confident that when the whole story is released (O'Connor) will be found innocent of any wrongdoing," said the attorney, David B. Carter Jr.

Cary was found lying outside the facility by a snowplow driver about 7 a.m., partially covered by a layer of drifted snow, according to police reports. She died a short time later at a hospital. The Lansing region was under a winter storm warning at the time, with blizzard conditions lasting for more than two days.

The AG's health care fraud division investigated the case in conjunction with Bath Township police.

