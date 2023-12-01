East Lansing Crumbl store opens to a line out the door despite rain

The sign outside the Crumbl Cookies location on Grand River Avenue on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in East Lansing.

EAST LANSING — The Lansing area welcomed its second Crumbl Cookies store on Friday morning, just minutes from Michigan State University's campus.

The new location, 2843 E. Grand River Ave., opened in the morning to a line of customers that stretched out the door despite a steady drizzle, said Andrew Lord, a member of the franchise team that owns it.

"A lot of people have been very excited about the opening and about the new location," he said Friday morning. "Especially one that is so much closer to Michigan State's campus. We've got a good mix of full-time residents and students. We've been very happy with the turnout so far. Even with the rain people are still coming."

Customers visiting the East Lansing store could receive one free chocolate chip cookie at the location if they downloaded the Crumbl app on their phones. The promotion was valid all day on Friday at the location.

"You don't have to buy a cookie to be eligible," Lord said. "It's really strictly just having downloaded the app."

The new store in a 2,400-square-foot space in the East Oak Square plaza sells the Utah-based chain's popular rotating menu of giant cookies packaged in pink boxes. The store space was previously home to an insurance office.

Lord's franchise team opened the Lansing area's first Crumbl store in a plaza in Delta Township a year ago. The new East Grand River Avenue location is more than 1,000 square feet larger than the store in Delta Township, and employs about 60 people, Lord said, in part-time and full-time positions.

"We're not in a position where we need more people, but we are still always accepting applications," Lord said.

The Crumbl location, one of more than 950 across the country, offers a menu that rotates weekly, serving five to six different cookies at a time, along with chocolate and plain milk, and water.

There are countless cookie flavors, including more traditional options, like milk chocolate chip and pink sugar, along with varieties that include salted caramel cheesecake, churro and Boston cream pie. Each cookie is 3 to 4 inches in diameter.

