East Lansing Meijer police shooting victim has been lodged in jail

EAST LANSING — A 20-year-old Lansing man who was shot by East Lansing police in the Lake Lansing Meijer parking lot last week has been released from the hospital and lodged in jail.

Michigan State Police is investigating the shooting and shortly after 1:15 p.m. Monday released an update on Twitter stating the man was released from the hospital Thursday and taken to jail where he was lodged on a probation violation warrant.

“Detectives continue to work on this investigation diligently,” the department stated in the update.

Michigan State Police Lt. Brian Oleksyk said the man was lodged at Ingham County Jail. He said he could not comment on the probation violation warrant because it is a 30th Judicial Circuit Court warrant.

He said the man has not been arraigned yet and police are not releasing his name at this time.

Police from multiple agencies work the scene of a shooting outside the Meijer location on Lake Lansing Road in East Lansing on Monday, April 25, 2022.

East Lansing officers responded to the Lake Lansing Meijer after someone called police at about 6:30 p.m. April 25 and said a man with a gun had just walked into the store.

Officers who responded to the call saw a man who “matched the description” the caller had provided and chased him from the store into the parking lot. The officers encountered the subject and fired at him, East Lansing Police Chief Kim Johnson said in a past interview.

He said officers recovered a weapon at the scene, but did not go into further detail.

The two involved officers had two years and two and a half years of experience, Johnson said. They are on paid administrative leave while the incident is investigated, per department policy.

At a special meeting Thursday Johnson said he was unable to discuss details of the case because of the ongoing investigation. He also is refusing to release the involved officers’ names until the investigation is completed.

East Lansing Police Lt. Chad Pride, left, confers with Chief Kim Johnson, Thursday, April 28, 2022, during a special meeting regarding the ongoing investigation of an April 25 shooting in the parking lot outside the Lake Lansing Meijer. A 20-year-old Lansing man was shot by police. Michigan State Police are heading up the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: East Lansing Meijer police shooting victim lodged in Ingham County Jail