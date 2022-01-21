East Lansing police asking public's help in investigation involving death and possible truck theft

EAST LANSING – Police have released an image of a person who might have information about incidents early Tuesday involving a man's death and a possible vehicle theft.

Anyone who knows the man pictured in the image is asked to contact East Lansing police at 319-6851.

East Lansing Police released this image as part of a vehicle theft investigation. Anyone who knows the identify of this man is asked to call them.

Police were called to an area of West Road, near Abbey Road, about 5:15 a.m. after a driver reported hitting a man who was lying in the road.

The man was later identified as Michael Wayne Son Jr., 38, who died at the scene. Police were still investigating the cause of his death.

Son lived nearby, and police learned a pickup truck in his driveway was missing. The pickup truck was recovered later in the 6000 block of Abbot Road.

Police also would like to hear from anyone who saw the gray, four-door Dodge RAM pickup between 4:45 a.m. and 5:15 a.m.

This truck was reported stolen from a residence in East Lansing and later recovered. Police are looking for information about a suspect.

