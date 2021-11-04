East Lansing police identify two individuals found dead last weekend

East Lansing police on Thursday identified two people found dead from suspected gunshot wounds last weekend.

Jamie Antcliff, 44, of Owosso, and William Antcliff, 45, of East Lansing, were found dead inside a home in the 3900 block of Halter Lane on Saturday night.

Police initially held off on identifying the two individuals, saying Monday they would wait until after receiving autopsy reports. Still, police have yet to attribute a cause and manner of death to the case "pending official autopsy reports," according to a news release.

East Lansing police are not seeking any outstanding suspects at this time, the news release said.

