East Lansing police investigating shooting Sunday morning; 31 bullet casings found

EAST LANSING — One person is expected to recover after being shot early Sunday morning in downtown East Lansing, police said in a news release.

"At this time, there does not appear to be an active threat to the public," the East Lansing Police release said.

Police were dispatched at approximately 1:30 a.m after reports of multiple gunshots in the 300 block of M.A.C. Avenue, according to the release.

Police found one person with non-life-threatening injuries. First responders transported the individual to a local hospital for medical treatment. Police did not specify the age or gender of the person who was wounded.

Officers recovered 31 bullet casings at the scene, which they believe were fired by three separate guns, according to the release.

“This is a very serious, unacceptable incident that ELPD is actively investigating,” Capt. Chad Pride said. “We will leave no stone unturned in uncovering what occurred and identifying the individuals involved.”

The Michigan State University campus community was notified to shots fired at 2:08 a.m. by an MSU Alert. The block where the shooting occurred includes multiple restaurants and other businesses.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Detective Sgt. Tony Fuller at 517-319-6876.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Shooting in downtown East Lansing leaves one person wounded