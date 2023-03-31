Police are searching for a person whose image was captured on surveillance video in the early morning hours of March 12 after a complaint that shots were fired downtown.

EAST LANSING — Police are searching for a person whose image was captured on surveillance video in the early morning hours of March 12 after a complaint that shots were fired downtown.

East Lansing police said officers responded to a shots fired call near Albert Street and MAC Avenue about 4 a.m. and found two 9 mm shell casings.

A suspect, a Black male wearing a purple sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes and carrying what appeared to be a handgun, was captured on surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or the identity of the women pictured in the images is asked to contact Detective Jason Cotton at (517) 319-6842 or jcotton@elpolice.com.

Police are searching for a person whose image was captured on surveillance video in the early morning hours of March 12 after a complaint that shots were fired downtown.

Police are searching for a person whose image was captured on surveillance video in the early morning hours of March 12 after a complaint that shots were fired downtown, as well as the identities of two women.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: East Lansing police release images of suspect after shots fired downtown