East Lansing police release video of officers shooting man in Meijer parking lot

People react to video footage released by East Lansing Police Thursday, May 5, 2022, during a press conference at the Hannah Community Center in East Lansing related to a police shooting of a 20-year-old man on April 25.

EAST LANSING — Police released multiple bodycam and security videos Thursday of an incident last week at a local Meijer store that ended with officers shooting and wounding a 20-year-old Black man in a busy parking lot.

In the videos, three officers can be seen chasing the man into the parking lot where the shooting takes place.

DeAnthony VanAtten, 20, who was struck twice, has been released from the Ingham County Jail. He was treated at Sparrow Hospital and later transferred by police to the jail while being held on a probation violation warrant, according to Michigan State Police, who are investigating the incident.

The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office placed VanAtten into custody last week while he was still in the hospital.

Black Lives Matter Lansing released the 20-year-old’s name Monday, before a news conference the following day outside the county jail with VanAtten's family. Officials haven't identified any of the police officers involved. They remain on paid leave pending the investigation, officials said.

The videos provided by police Thursday include police body camera footage and outdoor security camera footage from the Meijer store. Indoor security camera footage exists but was not included in the release, officials said. Faces, license plates and any other identifying information were blurred to conceal identities.

The videos show an officer encounter VanAtten running out of the store, grocery bag in hand, and the officer pointing his gun at him. In the video, VanAtten puts his hands up briefly before sprinting through the parking lot.

Another officer is seen in a video chasing after the man with his taser in hand. As VanAtten turns to run in the opposite direction, the officer switches to his handgun, saying he saw the 20-year-old "reaching" for a gun. He fires his gun two times from behind a truck.

At that point, the first officer is seen catching up and crouching behind a car before shooting six shots at the 20-year-old as he's running away.

The two officers who fired their weapons are seen standing above VanAtten for about 40 seconds yelling at him to put his hands behind his back and roll over, before handcuffing him and then starting first aid.

VanAtten can be heard yelling "I can't breathe" and "You just shot me for no reason" as the officers search for his two wounds, one on his right leg and the other on his abdomen.

As several officers take care of VanAtten's wounds, others search the parking lot for the gun they believed him to have. Shortly after, an officer looks under a nearby car and picks up a silver handgun.

Police refused Thursday to say for what crime VanAtten was being investigated; Michigan State Police said Tuesday that he had not been formally charged with anything at that point. Police did not specify the reason for the probation violation warrant.

East Lansing Police Lt. Chad Pride speaks about video footage Thursday, May 5, 2022, during a press conference at the Hannah Community Center in East Lansing related to a police shooting of a 20-year-old man on April 25. Also pictured is (from r.) East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas, ELPD Chief Kim Johnson, and East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon.

Burnette VanAtten, DeAnthony VanAtten's mother, said Tuesday the only thing her son is guilty of is “shopping while Black.”

"He was running in fear for his life," Burnette VanAtten said.

ELPD officers arrived April 25 at Meijer on Lake Lansing Road, just east of US-127, after a caller reported an armed man entering the store.

Dispatchers relayed the following information to officers: "I have a caller that advised for a 20-year-old Black male, he was wearing a yellow and black jacket with a mask covering his whole face except his eyes, pulled a gun out of his car and went inside the store, caller’s advising that the accused walked in through the grocery side," according to police scanner archives. "He’s not threatening anybody with it, just walked inside the store."

People walk by as police from multiple agencies man the scene of a police shooting outside the Meijer store on Lake Lansing Road in East Lansing on Monday, April 25, 2022.

