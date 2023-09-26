East Lansing police seek public's help to ID shooting suspect

EAST LANSING — Police are seeking a suspect after a teenager was shot over the weekend in a "possible road rage incident."

The incident occurred on Coolidge Road north of Saginaw Street at 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, according to a statement from the East Lansing Police Department on Monday.

The male teenager was shot in the neck, East Lansing Police Capt. Chad Pride said on Monday. The accused shooter was in another vehicle, he said.

The teenager received medical treatment and was taken to Sparrow Hospital, where he was released "with non-life-threatening injuries," said the release.

The suspect police are seeking in connection with the incident aiswhite male in his mid-to late-20s, with long, blond hair worn in a bun with a mustache and medium-length blond beard.

The vehicle he was in was "a silver, four-door sedan, possibly Toyota, with unknown Michigan license plate," said the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jason Cotton at 319-6842.

