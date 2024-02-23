East Lansing police seeking tips, suspect after early morning shooting

EAST LANSING — Police are asking for information about a shooting incident involving two vehicles on Lake Lansing Road Friday morning.

East Lansing police said no one was injured and no one was in custody following the 5:50 a.m. incident.

A person was driving west on Lake Lansing Road, near Abbot Road, when someone in another vehicle pulled alongside and fired a single round that struck the rear passenger door of the victim's vehicle, police said in a news release. The shooter then left the area "in an unknown direction," they said.

The suspect was described as a white male, 20 to 30 years old, with blond hair, no facial hair and no glasses. He was wearing a gray and white shirt and was driving a "burgundy four-door Buick or Chrysler-style sedan," police said.

Police said there was no immediate threat to the public. They did not say what may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Asheley McMath at (517) 319-6897 ext. 6889. They can also email her at amcmath@cityofeastlansing.com.

