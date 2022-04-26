East Lansing police shoot person in Lake Lansing Meijer parking lot

EAST LANSING – Two East Lansing police officers were involved in the non-fatal shooting of a man Monday night in the parking lot of the Lake Lansing Meijer in East Lansing, according to the chief.

East Lansing Chief Kim Johnson said someone told police that a man had pulled a gun from his vehicle, stuck it in his pocket then went into the Meijer.

The two East Lansing officers who responded to the call saw a man who “matched the description” of the person the caller said had a gun and chased him from the store and into the parking lot, Johnson said.

”The officers encountered the subject and shots were fired,” Johnson said.

Johnson read a statement to the media Monday night and refused to answer any questions.

The man who was shot was in stable condition Monday night, Johnson said.

He said officers recovered a weapon at the scene, but did not go into further detail.

The two involved officers had two years and two and a half years of experience, Johnson said. They have been placed on paid administrative leave, as is ELPD policy to do after an officer-involved shooting.

Michigan State Police will be conducting an investigation into the shooting.

Samantha Cates pulled into the parking lot at about 6:50 p.m., Monday intending to take a nap before her overnight shift at Meijer started. Instead, she heard gunfire — anywhere between 10 and 15 gunshots in quick succession — and saw a man lying on the ground who looked to be rolling around in pain. She saw an ambulance drive away with the man.

She could only see two or three police cars at that point, but within two minutes, about 15 other patrol cars pulled into the lot, she said.

Meijer was open and busy when officers roped off the crime scene, an area of the parking lot, just before 7 p.m. Monday.

Shoppers with their cars stranded in the roped-off area had to wait until police finished before they could leave.

Brian Doyle of Lansing was one of those shoppers. He said he did not see or hear anything but he got a Ring notification that told him to avoid the area because of a heavy police presence.

Story continues

Check back for updates to this breaking story.

