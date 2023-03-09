Social media threat closes E.L. schools; extra security measures at City Hall lifted

Update 5:15 p.m. Thursday: East Lansing police said they have identified a suspect in connection with the social media threat discovered on Wednesday. The investigation was ongoing, and the evidence will be forwarded to prosecutors when it's finished, officials said. No other details were released.

Original story:

EAST LANSING — East Lansing Public Schools were closed and City Hall was locked down Wednesday after officials became aware of a social media threat about violence in the city.

In a late-afternoon update, East Lansing police said they determined there is no direct threat to the community and were making progress in their investigation. Extra security measures at City Hall had been lifted, they said.

"An IP address has been traced in connection to the threatening posts and ELPD is actively conducting a search at the IP location, including interviewing individuals to gather more information on the individual or individual who made the threatening posts," police said in a news release.

School officials closed all district buildings and notified police after learning threatening posts were made on social media shortly after midnight. The posts included an image of a firearm and potential threats of active violence, police said.

In notices to parents on Wednesday, school officials announced that all district buildings would be closed while the threats were being investigated. There was no direct threat to any specific building, but the Snapchat posts contained messages about East Lansing and guns, with a caption saying, "everyone dying at east lansing tomorrow," officials noted.

School officials said they were notified of the threat about 6 a.m. by someone in Texas.

The City of East Lansing said in a Facebook post Wednesday morning that the doors to City Hall had been secured and would be under guard by officers. Early Monday afternoon, East Lansing police said they were investigating a potential threat to the city with a possible connection to the police department.

"At this time, it is believed that all necessary actions have been taken to ensure public safety," police said in a news release. "No further actions by the community are required. A shelter in place order for the community at large has not been issued and is not expected to be issued."

The school district has been dealing with violence and threats.

Superintendent Dori Leyko and Assistant Superintendent Glenn Mitcham have proposed a plan that includes immediate and proposed safety enhancements, from limiting entrances to the high school to two doors and hiring security officers, to possible cellphone and backpack bans and installing metal detectors.

Lansing State Journal reporters Mark Johnson and Ken Palmer contributed to this story. Contact Mike Ellis at mellis@lsj.com

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: East Lansing schools closed Wednesday for threat