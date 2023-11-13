East Lansing welcomes the world: Celebrating diversity
Advanced warehouse robots will be key to Amazon's dominance as the world's pre-eminent e-retailer.
Nintendo is squeezing in one more Indie World showcase before the end of the year. Expect around 20 minutes of indie game announcements and updates.
Plus: Youth sports in America, and the club that went from laughingstock to champion.
"We're definitely living in a moment where girl groups are doing really well in the K-pop space. Girl groups are definitely thriving," a K-pop expert tells Yahoo.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Giants at Cowboys game.
A former minor league player, Estrada has been with the Astros since 2018.
You’re shifting gears to head into the weekend, so here's what happened with the top stories in U.S. politics this week.
It's no secret that foundation models have transformed AI in the digital world. Large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, LLaMA, and Bard revolutionized AI for language. While OpenAI's GPT models aren't the only large language model available, they have achieved the most mainstream recognition for taking text and image inputs and delivering human-like responses — even with some tasks requiring complex problem-solving and advanced reasoning.
"I learned very quickly that being a mom takes time and it is a labor of love," says East.
“For me to have finished, it took a lot. It was all heart,” the runner tells Yahoo Life.
The Spartans shot 1 of 20 from 3-point distance in a shocking loss at home.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick this weekend’s biggest college football games against the spread & provide their thoughts on Michigan’s response to the Big Ten as rumors of a suspension for Jim Harbaugh circulate through the sports world.
It took a decade for the hot young comedian to become an "instant" success.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
The YouTuber shared a video in which he says he built 100 wells in Africa, but it's drawing a mix of responses. The post MrBeast’s extravagantly charitable videos have been called ‘stunt philanthropy.’ Is that a bad thing? appeared first on In The Know.
Discover the Black Friday deals from Walmart that are set to light up your tech world in 2023
Next year, Dan + Shay will become 'The Voice's' first-ever coaching duo. But they showed up a whole season early this week, to fill in for the oddly absent Niall.
Forget tin foil and plastic wrap for your delicate casseroles and cakes. Try one of these top-rated carriers from Hamilton Beach, Oxo and more.
Rick Pitino is back in major college basketball and will make his debut coaching St. John's on Tuesday night.
Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti’s pursuit of potential penalties against Harbaugh is the latest chapter in an ongoing saga that has gripped the college football world.