East Liberty man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting teen

An East Liberty man is wanted on charges of raping a 17-year-old in May.

Thomas Cocco, 30, is charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, robbery, sexual assault, corruption of minors, terroristic threats, theft and indecent assault.

According to court documents, the incident happened in the early morning of May 26. The teen told police she was waiting at a bus stop on Homewood Avenue when Cocco approached her.

He allegedly took her phone and sexually assaulted her several times before letting her go, according to the complaint.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Parents demanding answers from Moon Township School Board after gymnastics coach suspended State police update on escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante: now armed, ‘extremely dangerous’ Former CNA accused of stealing, selling dementia patient’s jewelry appears in court ‘It’s been a pleasure’: Local mayor retires after 50 years DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts